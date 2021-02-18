NYSC.GOV.NG- NYSC 2021/2022 BATCH A TIME-TABLE/MOBILIZATION FOR BATCH A & B (stream 1 & 2) –calendar/Date for orientation camp-zumi

NYSC.GOV.NG- NYSC 2021/2022 BATCH A TIME-TABLE/MOBILIZATION FOR BATCH A & B (stream 1 & 2) –calendar/Date for orientation camp

NYSC Batch A Highlights :

NYSC portal opens for registration on 3rd March 2021

Names of graduates of Nigerian CPIs will be uploaded by Senate on 3rd March 2021.



On 3rd March 2021 all foreign graduates has been asked to upload their documents .

The 2021 NYSC mobilization guide is here for all graduates who are waiting and willing to serve their mother land through the NYSC scheme.

This article contains vital information that will be helpful to prospective NYSC members who are waiting to be mobilize for the 2021/2022 NYSC scheme.

When is NYSC Batch A, B and C Stream 2021 Online Registration Starting?

We promise to be updating this page with relevant information as regards NYSC mobilization for all batches as regard to batch A, B and C.

Please note that BATCH A must report in camp and also pass out before there will be space for batch B to start processing their online registration.

NYSC Batch A, Stream I and 11 2021 Complete Mobilization Timetable

NYSC Mobilization Time Table For 2020 Batch ‘B’

S/N Event Date 1 2021 Batch ‘A’ Post Mobilisation Workshop. 20th – 23rd February 2021 2 2020 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop. 1st – 5th March 2021 3 Uploading of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs 13th- 20th February 2021 4 Submission of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs 10th – 24th February 2021 5 Online Registration by Foreign and locally Trained Nigerian Graduates 3rd March – 22nd March 2021 6 Pre-Camp Physical Verification of Credentials of Foreign Trained Graduates 24th – 29th March 2021 7 Entertainment of complaints from Prospective Corps Members by the state Deployment and Relocation officers and NYSC Help Lines/Desks officers. 14th – 29th March 2021 8 Action by ICT Department 2nd – 6th April 2021 9 Notification and Printing of Call-up Letters by PCMs 21st – 30th March 2021 10 Online Printing of Deployment Disposition by Corps Producing Institutions/Delivery of manual Call-up letters to Institutions 21st – 31st March 2021 11 Commencement of 2020 Batch “A” Orientation Course 2nd – 22nd April 2021

Next batch of NYSC 2021/2022

Are you keen on knowing when the next NYSC Batch will be going to camp?

While we update this article with the relevant and right information, so for now keep visiting this website and especially this post while we source for the right information for you all.

Here is how life is inside NYSC orientation camp

Normally with out any interruption the NYSC programme will last for 21 days or let’s say just a period of 3 weeks and everything will come to an end but let me be plain. The 3 weeks is going to be very stressful and full of drilling.

Let’s not scare you. Just make sure you get to the camp on time so as to secure a nice spot and also to get your self registered and accredited by the NYSC staff or officials.

1 Arriving the camp:

to avoid unnecessary stress it’s better you arrive on the camp very early. Note that there are a deadline for the camp registration and validation of Corp member on the portal. If the portal is shut down the official will have a big deal having your data sent to the NYSC portal.

To make your stay in the CAMP comfortable you need to come with the following item from home although you can get them in the camp but this will be almost times 4 the price you are going to get them outside the camp.

mosquito net.

Plastic bucket, plates and Spoon– you can get it in camp.

soap, detergent,

get like towel, 3 shorts and 3 singlet, don’t depend on NYSC own.

Plastic Flask, plates and spoon.

Don’t Forget Dettol.

Don’t Forget hypo

Items that are prohibited in camp are :

Laptops,

metal objects,

weapons,

Electrical appliances such as radio sets, television etc.

Note that there will be a combine attachment of police, soldiers, civil defence and other security agencies who will be position at the gate to search your bags against prohibited items.

When coming, please pick few cloths of yours because you guys are going to put on white dress throughout the week except only on Sundays, where you can put on your Sunday dresses to church or inside the camp.

To this end I will advise you to get a lot of white short and white shirts while coming.

2. Accommodation aspect :

You will be provided with a place to stay all through your 21 days In camp. This place is not luxury infact you just have to manage your self for the 21 days. Although there are some camps that have the right facilities in place but majority lack the necessary facilities so you get to manage what you are provided with..

While in your hostel, smoking is highly prohibited and one can be sent out of the camp if any of the rules and regulations are broken hence you are advised to adhere to the set down rules strictly.

If you are posted in the Northern part of the country such as Kano, katsina etc you should stay away from alcoholic drink and also stay away from religious argument.

Remember that NYSC camp life is regimental and your sleep period will be reduce drastically to just 10 or 11pm to 4am. And by 5am you should be out of the hostel to the parade ground.

Registration :

Remember to submit your self to the compulsory registration at the camp.

You will have your finger print captured, this is to be sure that it is you and also to avoid impersonation of any kind.

Remember to go with your school certificate and your school ID card. Everything must be verified in the camp and if they suspect that the certificate are fake such a one will be turned back.

Remember to also open a bank account: NYSC will be direct some banks to open an account for you guys, so just open the account and in few days you will get the account number as sms.

KIT COLLECTION AND PLATOON REGISTRATION

Hope you fill the sizes of your shirt, shoes and boot? Although to me i see all that as formalities because the ones given to you might not be your size or might be smaller.

In this case just look for someone who you will exchange with, that’s what we did solve problems with oversized shirt, shoes and boot.

Summary of what you will be given:

2 white shorts and 2 white t-shirts, + belts, NYSC khaki Trouser and jacket 2pairs of socks and

