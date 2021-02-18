NYSC batch A:stream I & 2 2021/2022 Date of online registration, orientation timetable & Date to be in camp www.portal.nysc.gov.ng

NYSC Batch A Highlights :

NYSC portal opens for registration on 3rd March 2021

Names of graduates of Nigerian CPIs will be uploaded by Senate on 3rd March 2021.

On 3rd March 2021 all foreign graduates has been asked to upload their documents

Are you a prospective Corp member and you want to know the actual date of the online registration, orientation timetable & Date to be in camp then this post is for you.

Will NYSC 2021/2022 batch going to have a fresh new registration

There will always be fresh registration which is going to be a one time thing for new prospective Corp members. Always make sure you provide your Bio data accurately when filling your data online during the registration.

Will school mobilize again for NYSC Batch next batch ? 2021/2022

NYSC is a thing that has come to stay since is a programme for national integration, for this purpose schools will always mobilise graduating students who have completed their programme satisfactorily and are done with their clearance.

Please kindly pay a visit to your department bursary, exams and record, clear all your debt and so as to allow them to mobilize you for the next Batch.

When is NYSC batch registration Starting? 2021/2022

Just make sure your name are on the SENATE list, thats all. Once your name appeared on the senate list you are good to go. First it means that your school has sent your name and for sure you are meant to go with the next Batch

Click here for NYSC registration starting date and timetable.

What should I do now or must i do to be part of NYSC batch A 2021/2022

To be sure you are not missing anything and be very sure you are on the right track there are things that ought to be done on your part.

Make sure and do check if your names are on jamb Matriculation list

If you are asked to regularize your admission please do complete your jamb regularization

Clear all your debt, there is no short cut to this rather than to go through your document and see those debt that are left untouched.

If all the above are done I will advise you to still speak to your secretary in your department, lobby for your names to be included for the next Batch.

Finally your also need to confirm/ check if your names are included in the senate list here.

General Documents that is necessary for all batch to present for online registration

jamb registration is needed

Matriculation number should be accurate and valid

Supply your names as written on your credentials

Women who are married and not singled are given opportunity to serve close to their husband. So get your marriage certificate.

Passport should be in right format and not blur

You need to know your size of shoe, Clothe and trouser

You have n option to pay using the available channels and options provided online at the end of your registration.

This is the step on how to register for NYSC batch 2021/2022

Here is an easy step by step guide that will enable register for NYSC.

GO through the guide, it is a self help to those who want to register their self.

Closing date for NYSC batch A 2021/2022

Just keep visiting this page for constant updates and also drop comment on area not clear to you. You can still go through comment drop by others below.

We are doing our best to update this page with relevant dates as regards NYSC registration. We will inform you about the date.

Welcome to zumi.ng ;

Ikechukwu I write for zumi.ng, I am a University graduate, and holds a degree in Mass communication from Abia state University.