Nigerian Army Recruitment 2021/2022 NAF Form (81RRI) Tradesmen and Non-Tradesmen-start applying from zumi.ng

Nigerian Army Recruitment 2021/2022 Form (80RRI) https://recruitment.army.mil.ng Tradesmen and Non-Tradesmen.

The Long awaited 82RRI form for the 2021/2022 Year is finally out. Citizens who are interested in Joining the Nigerian Army should do themselves good by obtaining the form within the time frame given .

The application will go on for a limited period. So, you are advised to make haste with your registration.

This article will show you when the application will close, when the screening process will begin, the requirements for application and how to apply.

Everything you need to know will be revealed to you here. So, if you have always dreamt of being in the Nigerian Army, your chance has come to finally turn your dream into a reality.

The Regular Recruitment will be for only Tradesmen and Non-Tradesmen. I will be explaining what I mean by the two terms mentioned above.

A Tradesman/Woman is an individual who is involved in one trade or the other and is skilled at it. Military applicants in this field can apply for the 80RRI.

On the other hand, A Non-Tradesman/Woman is an individual who is involved in real military activities. Military applicants with only O Level results fall under this category.

Applicants with higher degrees like National Diploma, Higher National Diploma, Bachelor degrees and above do not fit into this category for now.

There are other ways to enter the military for them like the Short Service Commission (SSC) and the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC). If you belong to this category and you go ahead to obtain a RRI form, you will not be considered for recruitment at all.

Basic Qualifications for the NA 80RRI Application.

Applicant must be a Citizen of Nigeria by birth.

To prove the preceding qualification, applicant must possess a valid ID card.

Applicant must possess at least 4 passess in WASSCE, GCE, NECO or NABTEB at O level (Not more than 2 sittings).

In addition to the above criterion, Tradesmen/Women must possess a Test/City Guild Certificate.

Applicant must be physically, mentally and medically stable.

Applicant must be free of any form of criminal conviction by the court of law.

Tradesmen/Women should be at least 28 years and at most 35 years of age.

Non Tradesmen/Women should be at least 18 years and at most 22 years of age.

Additional Requirements.

Male Applicants should possess a minimum height of 1.68.

Female Applicants should possess a minimum height of 1.62.

How to apply for the Nigerian Army 80RRI for Tradesmen and Non TradesMen.

Visit the Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal here http://recruitment.army.mil.ng/ On getting to the page, create an account with a functional email address and password. Upon successful account creation, login to your account. Start filling the registration form and complete it. When you are through with it, print the form out alongside the guarantors form. You will be asked to provide it at the screening centre.

Supporting Documents.

Declaration and Certification by Parents/Guardian.

Local Government Area Certificate Form.

Police Certificate Form.

Guarantor’s form.

Primary School Certificate and Testimonial.

Secondary School Testimonial.

Birth Certificate/ Declaration of Age.

Certificate of State of Origin.

Trade Test Certificate (For Tradesmen and women).

Completed 80RRI Form.

Candidates are required to take all these documents along with them for the screening exercise. It will be used for your credential screening and evaluation.

Important Notice to All 80RRI Applicants.

There will be no pre-selection Computer Based Test (CBT).

Any candidate with falsified documents would be withdrawn and prosecuted by law at the point of discovery.

There is no special centre for recruitment.

There will be no zonal screening exercise.

Candidates are expected to come with a printout of BVN.

Name of shortlisted candidates for screening will be released publicly.

Successful candidates will be transported to Depot NA for documentation and training from 7 December, 2020.

In case of support or further inquiries, candidates should call the following numbers; 07081271985 or 07041467033.

When is the NA 80RRI 2020/2021 screening date?

After submitting your application online, you will be invited for physical and credential screening. The screening will commence on on a given date. It will take only 2 weeks.

To know the location of the screening, continue reading this article. Let us see the basic qualification to apply for the 82RRI. Details under the next subheading.

When is the application deadline for the Nigerian Army 82RRI 2021/2022

The last Application kicked off on the . This means that the application form is already out and interested people can begin to send in their applications. They can continue to do this till a specified period. As for the deadline for application. See the next paragraph to know the application deadline of the ongoing recruitment.

The deadline for application to the Nigerian Army was fixed as 16th September . That is, the form will be on from the…. Note that, the Nigerian Army is very disciplined and will not entertain extension of the stipulated deadline unless if very necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions on Nigerian Army Recruitment Form RRI.

How will I know my Screening Location?

Your screening Location will be your State of Origin which you have used for your registration. Candidates are expected to be at their state of Origin for their screening.

How much is the NA Form?

The Nigerian Army Recruitment Form is absolutely free. You will not be told to bring a dime for your registration. It is hundred percent free.

Can I pay someone to assist me in the recruitment process?

Scammers pose as workers at the NA and promise you quick and easy recruitment to the Army if you are willing to pay what they request. For your own interest, do not trust them with your money as the recruitment process is free and fair.

You might end up losing your money and your space in the army if you get caught. So be careful. If you are qualified for the post, you will surely get it. There is no cheating at all.

