Peter Obi’s wife:who is she, from where?

Most Nigerians are keen to know more about Peter Obi’s wife as little information about her is known.

in this blog post, we are going to explore every information about Peter Obi’s wife and we are going to answer all questions like:

The name of Peter Obi’s wife is Margaret Brownson Usen but most people know her as Margaret Obi. she was actually born in Calaba, Cross River State. she actually grew up in Calaba although she is from Akwa Ibom State.

According to Peter Obi, he knew his wife through somebody and from there they became close friends after they felt a connection.

The two lovers actually got married in London in 1992 and their marriage has been blessed with just two children and their names are Gabriella Nwamaka Frances Obi and Gregory Oseloka Obi. it will interest you know that Peter Obi’s children are all based in the United States as they are actually not in Nigeria.

Peter Obi’s wife is from same local government of the one time Governor of Akwa ibom state, Udom Emmanuel. she is from Onna Local Government in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

It will interest you to know that one of Peter Obi’s children named Gregory Oseloka Obi is a British-American actor and he is also a producer.

At the same time Gabriella Nwamaka Frances Obi recently got married and she married around 2022 to Chukwuma Okeke Ojiudu.

More about Peter Obi’ws wife

Peter obi’s wife also known as Margaret Brownson Usen is a philanthropist and she also run a foundation know as Margaret Obi Foundation, she is the founder of this foundation which is a non-profit organization that has an interest in providing educational and healthcare services for Nigerians who are poor, this include women and underprivileged children.

Peter Obi’s wife is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peter Obi Foundation, this non non-profit organization is own by our own peter obi himself and the wife does all she can to join the husband in other to help the foundation meets it objectives which is to supports economic development and also help fight poverty mostly in Nigeria.

she was very privilege to attended and obtain a bachelor’s degree but not very much is known about her educational qualifications.

Important point to note :

Margaret Brownson Usen, who is Peter Obi’s wife was born on 9 September .

She is from Akwa Ibom State but born and grew in Calaba.

She and Peter Obi has been married for over 30 years.

She is a mother of two children; Gabriella Nwamaka Frances Obi and Gregory Peter Oseloka Obi.

Margaret Brownson Usen is a known advocate for women’s rights and education, she understands that lack of education on the part of women is a big disadvantage.

She belongs to the league of those well meaning Nigerians who are speaking against gender inequality and she always match her words with actions as she has worked round the clock to improve educational opportunities for young girls and women alike in Nigeria.

Apart from being the wife of Peter obi, Margaret Brownson Usen is a well known respected figure here in Nigerian. You might ask what is she known for? Well Peter Obi’s wife is known for her dedication to her work and all she is committed to which is her unwavering support and commitment to helping others.

