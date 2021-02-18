NYSC SENATE LIST – 2021/2022 Mobilization list for all institutions– Check Batch A and B Batch C list

NYSC SENATE LIST – 2021/2022 Mobilization list for all institutions– Check Batch A and Batch B list

You’ll learn how to check if you are among those who will be going for service this year. That’s all this article is about. So sit back and enjoy as we break them down for you.

Attention: The 2021 prospective corp members have been concluded. The official portal to verify the senate approved mobilization list is now available and ready for use. This is for different institutions in Nigeria. Scroll down to check yours today.

Let me use this medium to say a big congratulation to you. 4 years to 6 years of studying in a higher institution is not an easy job, and for you to have accomplished to this stage; it is a big work, congratulations once again.

As we all know that after graduation from the Higher Institution, the next stage for us is Service – serving our beloved country (for close to 11 months).

If you don’t know about that, then you know now. Though some students may want to study further immediately after their first degree programs.

Be aware that without being cleared from your school, you can’t go for service. Make sure that you’ve all your bills and other necessary things cleared.

Another vital document you need to have with you before going to the camp is your statement of results, signed by your school authority.

NYSC SENATE LIST- Mobilization list batch A 2021/2022

Uploading of batch c senate list starts from

Printing of call up letter is on and has been concluded. Check it here NYSC PRINTING CALL UP LETTER.

Mobilization is the next thing to do once you are done all the clearance you have to do with your school, you have to be mobilized first before you can part-take in the program which usually last for a year, or 11 months.

NYSC SENATE LIST- how to check

The next step will guide you on how to check your name if it’s in the mobilization list for 2021/2022.

Ensure that you have enough data subscription on your device before you begin this process. Though you can make use of your Computer or your Mobile Phone, any one you prefer make sure that you are connected to the internet.

Please follow the steps below:

Lunch your browser and visit the NYSC portal

1. https://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc2/VerifySenateLists.aspx

2. https://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc1/VerifySenateLists.aspx

On the options available, make sure you select the institution you graduated from.

Next, you will see some blank space requesting for your name and jamb matriculation number. Ensure that you provide the correct numbers.

Make sure you input all requested details before submitting and search.

Be patient for the page to load successfully, then you will see your details – such as your names and Institution. If it appears, it means you are among those going for service. And if you can’t find your name then it means your school has not yet sent your name yet.

Take note, if you are for batch A or Batch B those batches will still be split into two, which are stream 1 and 2.

For those that registered on time, they will see their names on stream 1 while those who registered late will be listed on stream 2.

It is advisable to do your registration on time. Take every chance you have to register in order to be listed on batch A, stream 1.

In case you notice the system is slow during the day you want to register or check the list, make use of your laptop or smart phone is well connected to the internet.

Also, ensure that your finger print is being captured during the registration process. This is important.

Some common acronym or terms you will see while you fill in your details on NYSC portal include:

LGA: Local Government Area.

LI: Local Inspector.

ZI: Zonal Inspector.

PPA: Place of Primary Assignment.

CLO: Corper Liaison Officer.

CC: Camp Commandant

PCM: Prospective Corp Member.

CDS: Community Development Service.

SAED: Skill And Entrepreneurial Development.

SEC: Secretariat.

SC: State Co-ordinator.

