when is waec 2021/2022 starting? when is WAEC starting this year 2021 MAY/JUNE-complete guide to WAEC – zumi.ng

Are you sitting for WAEC and you have been asking “when is 2021/2022 West African Examination Council WAEC is starting or when is waec starting this year 2021″? If you want to know the all time schedule, full timetable, starting and closing date of registration as you prepare for the exam, then its best you read this article from A-Z.

All university, college of education, polytechnic and Higher education institution will ask for a senior school certificate that will help them assess those seeking for admission.

WAEC is one of the widely respected and acceptable result not only in Nigeria, Africa but world wide as a whole. This exams holds conduct in Nigeria, Ghana,Liberia,

Gambia and other west African state.

1952 saw the establishment of WAEC, after it establishment the board strives till date to partner with schools both private and government owned to conduct credible exams void of malpractice

It might interest you to know that the West African Examination Council WAEC have about 4 different series of exams they conduct year in year out. Here are the series:

WASSCE For Private Candidate FIRST SERIES) January –february

WASSCE May/june

WASSCE For Private Candidates (the one widely known as GCE) September –October

And those for junior school (know as junior waec)

Guild’s institute London and Royal society of Art do partner with WAEC conducting exams. This proves a point that WAEC has a global recognition.

WAEC May/June exam holds for a period of one full month or us few extra days. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the 2020 exams was shifted severally but at last it held on August 17, 2020 and will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

We hope the 2021 WAEC exams hold much earlier than this although we expect it to start April 2021 and end around May 2021 .

Now that you now got a clue on the starting date and ending date of WAEC it’s not time to go through the syllabus and start taking courses that will help you pass all your registered subjects.

Are you interested in WAEC syllabus for 2021? Who won’t be interesting when all questions usually comes from the syllabus. Having the syllabus is not an option but it’s a must have once you have indicated your interest in taking the exam.

Note: WAEC won’t be tempted to set questions or draw questions from other sources. They are going to beam their searchlight on the syllabus, set unique or repeated questions for you all.

We understand your desire to smash WAEC once and for all, to this end we have decided to provide you with free WAEC syllabus that have being updated to capture recent changes recently updated by WAEC.

WAEC timetable is a document that shows the timeline on how the exam will hold. It shows the date, time of the day the exam will hold.

You can have your own personal experience of the importance of having the WAEC TIMETABLE. We have provided the timetable free of charge in PDF format and also on web page formate.

We can’t skip the closing date of WAEC after talking about the starting date. WAEC registration starts from September 2020 through January 2021 and the closing date will be 29th January for private candidates. We will update you more

Comply with your respective schools and pay up on time so as to avoid late registration fees and all the problem that comes with it.

Although the dates we put down here will be reviewed and updated accordingly immediately WAEC makes everything official.

