Nigerian Police Constable Recruitment 2021/2022 policerecruitment.gov.ng| opening and Closing date| free Guide from zumi.ng

2021/2022 Police Recruitment Form.

We all know what time of the year it is. Well this is yet another period again that the Nigeria Police Force opens its portal to accept new Police recruits (Constables). Every Nigerian aspiring to become a Policeman dreams of this time and it has finally come.

This is to bring to your notice that the long awaited Police Recruitment is concluded. Interested candidates will now be able to send in their applications to the recruitment portal. The form will only be on for a limited time.

However, before going ahead to send in your application, it is better you take your time to read about the 2021/2022 NPF Recruitment that has already been collated in this article.

Every information related to the topic will be included in the article. This inlcudes the application deadline, Requirements for application and How to apply for the 2021 Police Recruitment.

When is the Nigeria Police Force 2020/2021 Deadline?

Everything that has a beginning must definitely have an end. This applies similarly to the NPF Recruitment form. Out of thousands who will enrol for the form, only hundreds of them will be selected as the lucky ones.

So, to reduce this number further, a deadline will be set. When this deadline is reached, interested candidates that have not applied will no longer be able to apply. In a nutshell, the application portal will be closed. This is all form of filtration.

You should know by now, that the application process is strictly online. That is, you will submit your application form online. Thereafter, applicants who have met the requirements will be called for physical screening.

The 2020 Nigeria Police Force Recruitment began on the 14th July, 2020 and will end on the 23rd August, 2020.

Obviously, the 2021/2022 NPF Recruitment is not set and the body is set to accept applications. If you have missed previous enrollment, then you should just not miss this opportunity to apply.

When will the NPF 2021/2022 Recruitment Screening Exercise commence?

The physical screening will commence a day after the application deadline. The screening will take only a week.

To partake in the screening, applicants must be physically present at the location, so they can be interviewed by the organizers. After the screening, successful candidates will be reached and the registration process will commence.

General Requirements for Application to the 2021/2022 Nigerian Police Recruitment.

It is considered a must that interested applicants meet the requirements which will be listed here, before proceeding to apply for the NPF Recruitment form.

All excluding none of the requirements must be met by the applicants, if not the application will be rejected with immediate effect. Therefore, it is good to know them.

So, what are these requirements? Check them out below;

Applicant must be a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria either by birth or naturalization. This is the fist ad foremost requirement.

To prove the preceding requirement, applicant must have a valid means of identification eg. National ID Card, Driver’s License, International Passport & Voters’ Card.

Applicants must be at least 18 years, and at most 25 years of age. If you are applying, and you are outside this age bracket, please do not apply.

Applicant must have a minimum of five (5) Credit Passes (C4, C5, or C6) in his/her O’ Level Result, including English Language.

Male applicants should be at least 1.67m tall, while female applicants should be at least 1.64m tall. This is compulsory, please.

Also, Male applicants must possess a minimum chest width of 86cm(34 inches). This does not apply to the female applicants.

Female applicants must not be pregnant at the time of application and screening.

Applicants must not have any form of physical disability.

Ex-convicts are not allowed to apply.

Applicants must produce two (2) guarantors. Acceptable Guarantors include;

Traditional Rulers. Magistrate. Local Government Area Chairman. Hands of Educational Institution attended. Career Civil Servant (not below the rank of Grade Level 12). Police Officer (not below the rank of CSP). Military Officer (not below the rank of Lieutenant Colonel).

How to apply for the Nigeria Police 2021/2022 Recruitment.

The application process is very easy and simple. All you have to do is to visit the site and fill in the necessary details where they should be.

Click here http://www.policerecruitment.gov.ng/ to visit the Nigeria Police Force Recruitment Portal for your application.

Frequently Asked Questions on the NPF Recruitment Form.

I will be 18 in a month, can I apply?

No, you can’t. You must be 18 years of age before you will be eligible to apply for the recruitment. If you will be 18 years a day after the application and screening deadline, then you will have to wait for another year to submit your application.

I had D7 in my English Language, Can I apply?

No, You can not apply. The NPF requires that applicants have a minimum of C6 in English language and 4 other subjects. So, if you have a pass (D), you will be unqualified for the screening process.

How do I check My screening venue and date?

Checking your screening date and venue is very easy. It is important you check it so you can know where you are going.

If you want to check it, just go to the NPF Recruitment Portal here http://www.policerecruitment.gov.ng/ and scroll down. Select your State and local Government.

What will I take with me to my Screening Venue?

After confirming your screening date and venue, you must go there with a document. This is a special document different from your basic credentials. It is called the confirmation slip. To view and print your confirmation slip, follow this procedure;

Visit to the NPF Recruitment Portal here http://www.policerecruitment.gov.ng/

Click the 3 parallel line bar by the top right corner of the page.

Select “View/Print Confirmation Slip”.

You will be required to input anyone of your Ref ID, NIN, Email or Phone number.

