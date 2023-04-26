JAMB releases 2023/2024 CBT UTME result checker ~www.jamb.org.ng

2022/2023 UTME Result Checker

The world has evolved, so is Jamb’s marking strategy. The Joint Admission Matriculation Board no longer make use of manual marking scheme but a well sophisticated software that completes marking and assembling of results in less than 24 hours.

This is one of the reasons why candidates who sit for their UTME exams no longer have to wait for two or three months before seeing their results.

First send UTME RESULT to 55019

Go to JAMB result checking portal at http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility/CheckUTMEResults.

Enter your JAMB Registration Number in the required column.

Click on ‘Check My Results’.

The portal will load your result if it’s ready.

It is, however, important you know that some results might still withheld by the examination body due to some issues related to candidate’s registration number and others. You should be rest assured that your results will eventually be released as soon as everything is clarified.

Having said that, some students often find it difficult to check their results through Jamb’s online portal; hence, we have decided to help you out if you are in this category.

We will tell you the steps you should take while checking your UTME result to avoid stress or unexpected hiccups. This article will also unveil all you need know about this year’s UTME result and what to do with it until all your admission processes are done and dusted. Let’s hit the ground running!

Do You Need A Scratch Card To Check My JAMB Result?

No, you don’t have to buy a scratch card to access your result. It used to be that way in time past but the advancement in technology has brought that to an end.

Students no longer need scratch card, instead, they have to login to Jamb’s official website to check their result. They can also explore SMS method to check their result as it is extremely simple and easy to do.

Though this year’s UTME result was quite prolonged due to some student’s unruly behaviors, including examination malpractice, during exams, we can authoritatively tell you that the results are finally available and students are advised to go check theirs via SMS or Jamb’s result checking portal.

Requirements To Check Jamb 2023/2024 Result

Here are some of the criteria you must possess before checking your result online:

* Registration number or Serial Number

* Email address

* Easy-to-remember password.

How To Check Your Jamb Result Online Without Scratch Card

Having gotten all the above criteria, proceed to Jamb’s official result checking portal through this link – http://www.jamb.gov.ng

You are to type-in your email address and password in their appropriate boxes. Then, access your Jamb profile account by clicking on the “Sign in” button. After accessing your account, click on the Check UTME Result tab to see your results.

Provide your registration number and the examination year in their respective boxes and click on “check result” button.

Wait for the browser to load, which often takes less than a few seconds, the full details of your result will be displayed on the screen.

How Many Times Am I Permitted to Check My 2023/2024 UTME Result?

You are permitted to check your 2021 UTME result just five times during the first few weeks of its release. This means you have very limited chances of viewing the result.

Therefore, you are advised to print your result as soon as you see it. You should also prevent checking it if there is no major reason to do so.

Top Reason Why Jamb Limited The Number of Time Candidates Can Check Their Results

You could be wondering why candidates are not allowed to check their results as much as possible during the first month it was released.

Knowing pretty well that many students will be eager to see their results over and over again in the first few weeks, the examination body deploys this strategy in order to ensure that the portal isn’t overwhelmed.

This is also to create opportunities for more students to check their results instead of allowing one candidate to check the same result on countless occasions.

How To Check Your 2023/2024 UTME Using Only Registration Number

Though this procedure is more or less like the first one discussed above, there is a very little differences between the two methods. This one is slightly faster and easier than the first one. Using this method you are to carry out the following tasks:

Visit https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/ExamSlipPrinting/CheckUTMEResults to begin.

Provide your JAMB registration number in the available column.

Lastly, click on the check button and your result displayed on your screen.

How To Check Your 2023/2024 UTME Result After Losing Your Registration Number

You still have a very slim chance of seeing your 2021 UTME result even if you have lost or forgotten your registration number.

If you have been receiving messages from JAMB via your email address, then you can be sure your result will be sent to you through your registered email.

In this case, you are expected to refer to your email address for the result instead of checking via the portal.

You can print the result directly from your email address and proceed to the next phase of admission process.

How You Can Check The 2023/2024 Result Using Scratch card

Are you interested in checking your result using scratch card? If yes, I’m sorry to let you know that we don’t always get what we desire.

This is to tell you that there is nothing like that because jamb completely scrapped the use of scratch card few years back.

How To Increase Your 2023/2024 UTME Result

You must have come across some information on the internet that you can increase your Jamb score by paying some ‘acclaimed’ jamb official a certain amount of money.

The truth is that there is nothing like that and you shouldn’t pay any amount of money to anyone who claims to help you increase your score.

They are fraudsters that should be punished by law, but before they are booked, you must ensure you don’t fall a victim to their plans.

In short, don’t develop a mindset that your result can be increased. Accept your result, prepare for the next edition and do everything to record massive success.

How To Print 2023/2024 JAMB Result

Here is another part of the article that you should pay solid attention to. Contrary to what most people think about printing of Jamb result that is it impossible without a scratch card, the truth is that it is very obtainable and can be done without stress.

To print your Jamb result without a scratch card means you are only going to get a result slip which contains only your score and no picture or photographs attached to it.

To do this is very simple. Having seen your result using either of the two methods discussed earlier, simply connect your browser to a printer and click on the print your result slip.

That’s all for now, however, you should be told that this one is completely different from the original and one that must contain your two photographs.

Note that the original result slip will be needed at some point in your admission process. Hence, it is non-negotiable that you also print the original.

What To Do If Your Result Isn’t Released Yet

It has gotten to our notice that some factions of students couldn’t check their result during the first week of its release as they were shown “no result yet” whenever they tried to check it.

Being in this situation might be very stressful (psychologically) but do not panic it does happen in few cases.

Meanwhile, you should be told that engaging in any form of examination malpractice could lead to your result being seized by the examination body, pending the time you are vindicated.

You are advised to keep checking over and over again as long as you are sure you didn’t partake in any incriminating activity.

How To Print 2023/2024 Original Result

Recall we tell you that original Jamb result is necessary, hence it will be unfair not to tell you how to print it. Original Jamb result possesses two of your photographs and it must be a colored one.

To print your original result you are to undergo the following processes:

Login to JAMB official site via this link by providing your email address and password.

Click on the “ Print Result Slip ” which is right there at the left side of your screen.

” which is right there at the left side of your screen. Make a payment of 1000 Naira via the site’s payment method. Click on the “Pay Now” button and choose the payment option that suits your taste. Provide your credit card details and complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, you are expected to keep your transaction ID secure because you will surely make use of it in the future.

Provide your JAMB registration number and year of exam before clicking on “check your result”

Conclusion

That’s obviously a long read and we believe we have touched every aspect of JAMB 2022/2023 result that will help you have a very smooth admission process.

You fill we haven’t done enough? Feel free to paste your questions in the comments section below. We will reach out to you as soon as possible.