Nigerian Immigration Service Recruitment 2021/2022 NIS Application Form & PortalStart applying from zumi.ng

Nigerian Immigration Service Recruitment.

We all know how important the Nigerian Immigration Service is to the entire country. They are located at the points of entry into the country. Points of entry include, airports, Sea Ports etc.

The Nigerian Immigration Service examines all the goods that are brought into the country. They ensure that they keep record of every aspect of immigration in Nigeria. This prevents the entry of dangerous goods into the country. So, we know why we must have them around.

The Nigerian Immigration Service has announced to the entire public that applications for its 2021/2022 Recruitment Exercise has been concluded .

Three positions are open to new applications from interested citizens. The Nigerian Immigration Service has disclosed that the application will take place on its Recruitment Portal while shortlisted candidates will be invited for an Aptitude test to select the deserving applicants.

Positions/Departments Open to Recruitments/Application.

1. Superintendent Cadre.

This position is open to Application from licensed doctors, registered pharmacists, or graduates with a minimum of first degree from a recognized University.

In addition, the applicants MUST possess a NYSC discharge Certificate. Applicants who have below the above qualifications are NOT eligible to apply for the post of Superintendent Cadre.

2. Inspectorate Cadre

This department is receiving applications from registered nurses, NCE, Higher National Degree(HND), National Degree(ND) holders from any accredited institution of learning. They must also possess a NYSC discharge Certificate.

3. Assistant Cadre.

Open to Artisans, Drivers, Mechanics and O’ level holders. A minimum of 4 credit passes is required in not more than two citizens. In addition to this qualification, Artisans must possess appropriate Trade Test certificates as a proof.

General Requirements for Application.

Any interested person who wishes to apply for the 2021/2022 NIS Recruitment, must satisfy the following requirements;

The Applicant must be a Nigerian by birth.

Applicants must have National Identification Number(NIN).

Applicant must be medically fit.

To prove the preceding requirement, the applicant must present a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital.

Applicant must not belong to any secret society/cult group.

Applicant must not be an ex-convict.

The Applicants will be required to go through a drug test for hard substances.

Applicant must be of good character.

Applicant must not owe any debt.

Male Applicant must have a height of at least 1.65m

Female Applicants must have a height of at least 1.60m

Male Applicants must possess a minimum chest measurement of 0.87m

Applicant must be a computer literate.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18-30 years, with exemption of doctors and pharmacists who must be not more than 35 years of age.

However, there are special kind of candidates who have been restricted from applying due to any of the following physical conditions;

Impediment in speech(stammer/dumb).

Gross Malformation of teeth.

Knocked knees.

Bent knees.

Bow legs.

K-legs.

Flat foot.

Limb legs.

Bent Arms.

Deformed hands.

Fractured hands.

Defective eyesight.

Amputation of any part of the physical body.

Impaired hearing.

Hunched back.

Obesity.

Pregnant women.

Medical Challenges.

Any Physical deformity not mentioned above.

How to apply for the 2021/2022 NIS Recruitment.

To apply for the 2021 NIS Recruitment, candidates are to follow the procedure below carefully;

Visit the Nigerian Immigration Center Recruitment Portal here www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng Create a profile and sign in to your account. Carefully fill the boxes with all the required details/information. Then, submit your application.

What is the Application deadline for the ongoing NIS Recruitment?

The Nigerian Immigration Service Recruitment Portal was opened on the 13th March, 2020, and has been fixed to close on the 14th April, 2020. Candidates who try to apply after this deadline date, will not be allowed to fill the form, talkless of registering.

So, if you are interested in working in the Nigerian Immigration Service, you are advised to apply as soon as possible. The earlier, the better for you.

What is the Nigerian Immigration Service 2021/2022 Screening date and time?

It has been announced that a Computer Based Test (CBT) will be used to examine all the shortlisted candidates. When these shortlisted candidates pass the aptitude test, they will be called for immediate recruitment and further registration.

The NIS has said that it will communicate the date of the 2021 Recruitment Exercise to shortlisted candidates.

Same applies to the time and location for the exercise. The email address and phone number which have been used at the point of the registration will be used for this purpose.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do I take along with me for the NIS Screening Exercise?

When going to your screening centre, you must take along your Application Summary, referees and Security clearance form and must submit them upon request. Failure to submit it, will lead to automatic disqualification from the Recruitment Exercise.

How do I know my Aptitude Test Centre?

Like I said earlier, the Nigerian Immigration Service will communicate your screening date and time to you via email and address.

This is why you have been advised to use a valid and working email and phone number. If you no longer have access to it, try your best to retrieve it on time.

I forgot the password to my profile, how do I recover it?

Simply click “Forgot Password” and a new password reset link will be sent to your registered email address.

Just go to you email inbox, click the link and you will be redirected to a page where you will change your password to a new one.

How much is the 2021/2022 NIS Recruitment Form?

Be aware! The Nigerian Immigration Service will not request any money from applicants who are interested in the form.

Simply disregard any information saying otherwise. It is absolutely free. Just go to the NIS Recruitment Portal here and begin your application. It’s as simple as that.

Welcome to zumi.ng ;

Ikechukwu I write for zumi.ng, I am a University graduate, and holds a degree in Mass communication from Abia state University.