Federal Fire Service Recruitment 2021/2022 FFS Application Form & Portal Registration is here /start applying now-zumi.ng

Federal Fire Service Recruitment.

The Nigerian Federal fire Service Recruitment considers the saving of lives a priority. Whenever, there is a fire outbreak, they try all their best to ensure everyone and everything is safe.

Just like the Military does its best to protect the nation, the Federal Fire Service is not doing less. Lives and properties must be saved at all cost.

However, the FFS at some certain points become short of staff which could make the work tedious than ever. This is why they recruit new men every year. In 2019, The Federal Fire Service recorded a total intake rate of 70% of the year’s Applicants. This shows how much men are needed Everytime.

Due to the very high unemployment rate in the country, the FFS receives a lot of applications yearly, and recruits the more qualified ones. Everyone wants to get a job at the Federal Fire Service.

If you are also reading this, and you want to apply into the Federal Fire Service, then you do so via the 2021/2022 Recruitment Form. Everything you need to know about this Recruitment Form will be discussed in this article.

The Requirements, Qualifications, Available Positions will be mentioned here. Also, you will get to know if the form has been released or not. Let’s dive straight in!

Is the Federal Fire Service 2021/2022 Recruitment Form out?

No! The Federal Fire Service has not released the 2021/2022 Recruitment forms. That is, it is not taking in new intakes yet. So, do not let anyone out there scam you by telling you that the form is out.

Currently, the FFS has not said anything about the date the 2021/2022 Recruitment forms will be released.

However, the Federal Fire Service has announced that this year’s recruitment Application process will take hold online. There will be no physical for the application.

What is the Federal Fire Service Screening date and Time?

After the application online, the FFS will fix a date for the Screening of the applicants. This date has not been disclosed to us yet. Also, the venue is still unknown for now.

The Screening will consist of an Aptitude test and will be used to separate the wheat from the shaft. So, if you claim to meet the requirements which will be outlined below, do yourself good to prepare for the screening, so you can stand a chance to be among the shortlisted candidates.

Requirements to Apply for the 2021/2022 Federal Fire Service Recruitment.

If you wish to partake in the forthcoming FFS Recruitment process, then you must make sure you meet the requirements which will be listed below.

Applicant must be a Nigerian by birth

To prove the previous point, the applicant must have a valid means of identification

The Applicant must be between the ages of 18-30 years

The applicant must be of a good character and must not be aggressive

Applicants must be medically stable and present a certificate of medical fitness from a recognized and accredited Government hospital

Applicant must not be an ex-convict

The applicant must not belong to any secret society or member of a cult group

Applicant must not be a drug addict. You are to note that all Applicants will pass through a drug test

Applicant must not be in debt at all

Male Applicants must be at least 1.65m tall, and on the other hand, Female Applicants must be at least 1.60m tall

Male Applicants must have a chest broadness measurement of not less than 0.87

All Applicants must have a driving license and must know how to operate a manual vehicle

All Applicants must note that proficiency in IT or Computer Literacy will be an added advantage though not compulsory.

Available Positions in the Federal Fire Service for the 2021/2022 Recruitment

There are different positions open to applications but employment here is strictly based on your academic qualifications. They include.

Superintendent Cadre – To enter the position, the applicant must have a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in related Programmes. For applicants who have Master’s degree, they take higher ranks here. Inspectorate Cadre – This position is opened to quite a number of applicants and have up to 3 sub divisions in it. The first of it, is open to applications from HND holders. The second is open to certified and registered Nurses. The last of it, is open to applications from ND holders, NCE holders, and Advanced NABTEB holders. Assistant Cadre – This particular position receives the highest applications yearly and also has the highest vacancy among the other two. To apply for this position, you must possess at least an SSCE with minimum of 5 credit passes including English Language.

How to apply for the 2021/2022 Federal Fire Service Recruitment.

Applying for the 2021 Recruitment process takes a very short time and it is so easy. All you have to do is to follow these short steps.

Go to the FFS Recruitment Portal here https://www.fedfire.gov.ng/

Create an account with a valid email address and password

Go to the application page and input all necessary details

Scan and upload the required documents

Then, submit your application

How much is the 2021/2022 Federal Fire Service Recruitment Form?

Remember that the 2021/2022 FFS Recruitment Form is not out yet. But, the form is always free. Applicants do not need to pay anything to anyone before they can get the form.

If you pay to anyone, then it means you feel like giving to charity. The form is absolutely free.

