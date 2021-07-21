UNIPORT post UTME 2021/2022 screening Form |cut off mark |Requirements |starting and closing date

All You Need To Know About University Of Port Harcourt Post Utme

Is UNIPORT post UTME screening form out? When will UNIPORT start selling her post UTME screening form?

This article centers on the University of Port Harcourt Post UTME Screening Exercise for 2021/2022 you shall learn more on how to apply for it, when the portal opens for applications and lot of information.

Enrolling in the University of Port Harcourt is as seamless as other universities.

You just have to first have their needed requirements then you can apply for the post UTME screening to be selected.

This piece is here to show you in details how to achieve this.

The University of port Harcourt Unified Matriculation Tertiary Examination Cut off Mark

To be eligible for the Uniport screening, you must have a cut off mark of 180 from JAMB.

This simply means that anything smaller than this might not get one an admission into the University.

Again, you must have had university of Port Harcourt as your first choice of schools. But you should note that the University has its departmental cut off mark you would have to check to know you are eligible for such department too.

Faculties that need the higher cut off mark are social sciences, pharmacy, management sciences, engineering, dentistry and health science

University Of Port Harcourt Post UTME Form

The University of Port Harcourt Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination form can only be purchased online.

A candidate is expected to pay a non refundable fee of #2000. This is the processing fee and has nothing to do with the bank and admission status checking.

Payment should be made through the school official portal at www.utmedetails. Uniport.edu.ng

Payment procedure:

With your internet enabled device login to www.utmedetails. Uniport.edu.ng

If you are eligible then enter your UTME registration number then confirm the pre-loaded UTME details

Print out the payment slip

You can either pay online or go to any of these listed banks that has Remita platform: Uniport Choba microfinance bank, Access bank PLC, First bank of Nigeria, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, UBA plc and the FCMB. You then make your payment which is #2000

Collect a remita receipt after payment which will show an access code from the bank teller confirming that you have made a payment

University of Port Harcourt post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination requirements

A candidate must be up to 16 to be eligible to apply for admission

Any inconsistency on the documents of any candidate will lead to disqualification

Candidates should not apply for the screening with any gadget or device

All registration is to be done online and can be registered from any location in the country

The right details of O’L result should be uploaded to JAMB website

Applying For The University Of Port Harcourt Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

Now, to successfully apply for the Uniport post unified tertiary matriculation examination, you would have to follow the below steps.

You should have made your payment and collected your access code on your payment slip at this month.

Log into the official portal www.utmedetails.Uniport.edu.ng. Enter your UTME registration number and the access code on the payment slip on the site

Then complete the correct details on the form online as demanded. Make sure to enter only valid phone number and email

Go ahead now to upload your passport photograph that has a red background. This passport shouldn’t exceed then 1×1 inch

When done click on the submit tab to submit your completed form

Now print your photo card for the screening exercise clearance

More on UNIPORT post UTME

The University of Port Harcourt popularly called Uniport is one of the top Universities in Nigeria.

It is situated in the oil city of Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria. It was called first called University College, Port Harcourt when it was founded in 1975 but was conferred with the University status in 1977.

In 2015 this prestigious school was ranked the 6th in Africa and the 1st in Nigeria by THE (the times higher education)

The University of Port Harcourt is a ground for molding the mind and character of each student.

This is why the school is well equipped to cater for every academic aspects of the school.

This has been able to accord the students the privilege of having a learning environment that is conducive enough for their educational pursuit.

They are offered education that will make them skillful, self reliant and brilliant. This makes the motto of the school which is for enlightens and self reliance very valid.

Uniport has about 12 faculties with numerous departments, these faculties are faculty of dentistry, faculty of humanities, faculty of social sciences, faculty of science, faculty of basic medical sciences, faculty of education, faculty of management sciences, faculty of health sciences,, faculty of law, faculty of agriculture, and faculty of engineering

Conclusion

Here you have all the information you need to know about enrolling into the University of Port Harcourt.

You need to start with its screening. So this is the information that will help you register for the post UTME screening if you are eligible for admission into this school.

