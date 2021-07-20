All You Need To Know About University Of Lagos Post UTME Screening

Is UNILAG post UTME screening form out? When will UNILAG start selling her post UTME screening form?

In this article you shall learn more on how to apply for UNILAG post UTME screening form using their online application portal.

University of Lagos (UNILAG) Post UTME 2021/2022

Enrolling in the school is as simple and straightforward like every other regular higher institution in the country.

One just needs to get the recommended cut off mark to be eligible for the post UTME screening exercise. This article is here to provide information that is accurate for anyone that wants to successfully get enrolled into this prestigious college.

The University Of Lagos Unified Matriculation Tertiary Examination Cut Off Mark

To be eligible for the UNILAG screening, you must have a cut off mark of 200. You must have had university of Lagos as the first choice of schools

University Of Lagos Post UTME Application Form

The University of Lagos post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination form can only be bought online.

Each candidate is expected to pay a non refundable fee of #2000. This is the screening fee and as nothing to do with the bank and admission status checking.

Payment should be made through the school official portal at www.unilag.edu.ng

Process of payment below:

Visit the office website of the university at www.unilag.edu.ng

Click on the admissions tab

Then tab on the post-UTME application

Login with your Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Number as your username, then use your surname which should be typed in small letter as your password

Go ahead to generate and print your payment advice

Go then to any commercial bank to make your payment or make it on the portal online.

University of Lagos post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination requirements

To be eligible to apply for university of Lagos post UTME screening, you must meet the following requirements;

The candidates eligible for the university of Lagos post UTME screening are those who made university of Lagos their first choice of institution. They need to also score 200 cut off mark and above

Candidates must also have the compulsory 5 credit passes at a sitting, the subjects must include English and mathematics and three other relevant subjects that pertains to the course of study

The candidate must be up to 16 years at the time of application and registration

Previous students that were withdrawn from the institution for poor academic performance or maybe because of absence of status can re-apply on the basis that this is a new admission. The admission should be for a new course or programme and different from the former one

Students that were expelled from the school need not apply again, they are not eligible for new admission.

Applying for the University of Lagos post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

To successfully applied for the Lagos post unified tertiary matriculation examination, you would have to follow the below steps.

But first you would need to have an internet enabled device to be able to login online.

After making payment, you can now fill your application form for screening

Go back to the official site at www.Unilag.edu.ng

Next, upload your passport photograph and complete the application form

Make sure your information are all authentic and input the correct O’level result with the right grades

Print out your post UTME examination pass, that you use for the screening

More on The University of Lagos post UTME 2021/2022

The University of Lagos which is well known as Unilag is a federal high institution of learning in Lagos state.

This institution was established in 1962 and has been adjudged as one of the five first generation universities.

In the world, it is stated to be ranked among the top universities via different educational publications.

The university is highly equipped for quality learning and caters to all the students in three branches which are three campuses in the mainland while two are in Akoka and Yaba.

The motto of the school is in deed and in truth which signified that enrolling in the school can only enable skillfulness and integrity.

The school is a reputable citadel of learning that will mould the students mind and character to be good ambassador of the school as they get into the wider world.

The truth remains that university of Lagos has remained one of the most competitive university in Nigeria when it comes to admission.

Unilag has in place about 12 faculties which include:

faculty of engineering, faculty of arts, faculty of basic medical sciences, faculty of science and social sciences, faculty of business administration, faculty of clinical sciences, faculty of education, faculty of dental sciences, faculty of pharmacy, faculty of law and faculty of environmental sciences.

The institution has programmes for undergraduates, postgraduates, and master’s and doctorate degrees.

Conclusion

The University of Lagos can be reckoned with only the best, the institution turns out notable alumni and eminent personalities in the society.

To get into this distinguished institution you just have to follow the above processes.

It is very simple and straightforward, all you need do on your part is to have the institution’s requirements for enrolment.

