UNIABUJA post UTME screening form 2021/2022 cut off mark |Requirements |starting and closing date

All you need to know about University of Abuja post UTME

The main questions in the mind of candidates right now is “has university of Abuja released her Post UTME Form” when will UNIABUJA take her exams, when is the Date and Recruitment of her exam? ”

You will get all answers and also get to know more about the Ongoing university of Abuja post UTME right now.

This article is here to furnish you with accurate information on how to apply for the school post UTME registration and its requirements.

The University Of Abuja Cut Off Mark 2021/2022

To be eligible for the UniAbuja enrolment you should have met the cut off mark of the school.

The school general cut off mark is 180 but some courses require more scores than this general mark.

So it is pertinent to find out the cut off mark for your course. Courses like medicine, law, engineering etc requires more than the 180 general cut off mark.

University Of Abuja Post UTME Form 2021/2022

The UniAbuja post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination form can only be bought online.

Each candidate is expected to pay a non refundable fee of #2000.

This is the processing fees and has nothing to do with the bank and admission status checking.

Payment should be made through the school official portal at www.portal.uniabuja.edu.ng

Process below

Go to https://portal.uniabuja.edu.ng/ and go to click here to apply

Tap on the undergraduate link on the left side of the screen

Next, you input your jamb registration no and tap on get details

You would be taken to the basic information page, you input all the information needed. Make sure you are only entering valid email address with your phone number, and then click next

Then move to the page, the payment review page. Just click on the GENERATE RRR. You would be directed to the next page

Tap on submit to be redirected to the remita payment page. Make payment by entering your ATM card details either with a master or visa card. Complete other details needed and submit

Your OTP code will be sent to your phone, then click continue to finish your payment

You are done with purchasing your application done

UniAbuja post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination requirements

To be eligible to apply for university of Abuja post UTME, you must meet the following requirements

You must have choose UniAbuja as you first choice institution

You must have at least 180 cut off mark in your unified tertiary matriculation examination

As an eligible candidate you must have obtained the compulsory 3 credits in one sitting in GCE, NECO or SSCE. These five credits should be in English, mathematics and other three relevant subjects to your course of study

The candidate must be at least 16 years as at when applying to be enrolled.

Applying for the University of Abuja post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

To successfully applied for the UniAbuja post unified tertiary matriculation examination, you would have to follow the below steps.

But first you would need to have an internet enabled device to be able to login online.

After making payment, you can now fill your application form for screening

Login into the main page on the portal. then input your surname as password and your jamb registration number

Next, click on login to dashboard

Then click on your application form to input details. You would be expected to input your O’level results. You need to be careful at this point. You should not to give false or fake result. Doing this will give you a disqualification. So go ahead and fill in only results check scratch card details. You can specify your mode of entry. Then select your course and faculty and then fill in your grade in the drop down table. All information provided here must be authentic

Submit your application form to complete your registration

Make sure you have printed out the following before leaving; your registration form, exam schedule and payment receipt.

More on University of Abuja

The University of Abuja which is popularly known as UniAbuja is one institution of learning in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja. The tertiary institution was founded on the 1st of January 1988 as a dual mode university.

The school has the authority to run both conventional and distance learning programmes. Though established in 1988 but academic work began in earnest in the School in 1990.

The motto for the school is for unity and scholarship, currently this school runs different regular programmes which are diploma, degree, postgraduate and distance learning school programmes.

The school is a citadel of learning which have provision even for students that can’t get education via the normal university route.

It also provides same for people that need to acquire not only new knowledge but specialized skill as well.

This nurturing ground like every other regular higher institution has its procedures for enrollment.

Conclusion

The University of Abuja is a great citadel of learning that is designed to modeled students that will be useful to themselves, the society and the world at large.

Enrolling into the university just need one following the above steps after obtaining the mandatory cut off mark from jamb and having at least 5 credit passes.

Welcome to zumi.ng ;

Ikechukwu I write for zumi.ng, I am a University graduate, and holds a degree in Mass communication from Abia state University.