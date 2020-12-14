UBEC Recruitment 2021/2022 Application Form Portal | www.ubeconline.com|become a federal government employee

UBEC Recruitment

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is an academic programme that was introduced in 1999 to provide quality and valuable basic education to the citizens of Nigeria.

The agency is responsible for ensuring formal and compulsory free education. Every year, UBEC recruits both unemployed graduates and undergraduate to contribute to the development of the nation and to generate income for the masses.

Mission

The mission of the Universal Basic Education Commission is to operate as a coordinating and monitoring agency that will promote the ability of both state and federal government to provide high-quality education across the nation

Vision

The vision of the Universal Basic Education Commission is to be a reputable agency in charge of promotive qualitative education across Nigeria.

Functions of UBEC

1)UBEC enlightens people on the need for formal and non-formal education.

2)UBEC make researches on different strategies that can add to the development of basic education.

3)UBEC encourages the formation of communities that are in support of their mission

4)UBEC helps to carry out other activities that might be assigned by the commission.

5)UBEC helps to reduce school dropouts in the nation



Requirements for UBEC Recruitment

To be eligible for any job position in UBEC, candidates must have the following requirements

Must be a Nigerian either by birth or descent

Must have a birth certificate or age declaration

Must be within the age range 25-35 years

Must have a valid ID/International passport/voter’s card/National ID/Driver’s license.

Must be of good behaviour and character

Computer literacy and knowledge in basic programs like Microsoft Office would be an added advantage.

Furthermore, candidates must have either one or all of the following certificates; WAEC/SSCE certificate with at least three credits including English language and two passes in at least two subjects, NECO/GCE(ordinary level) certificate with passes in four subjects at one sitting and five sitting at two sittings, National Diploma(ND) or National Certificate Of Education (NCE) Certificate, GCE(Advanced level) certificate with passes in two subjects at one sitting or passes in three subjects at two sittings.

Besides, candidates must be free of any financial threat, must not be a member of any secret society and will be subjected to an illegal drug test examination.



How to apply for UBEC Recruitment 2021/2022

To apply for any job position in UBEC, candidates must follow the below steps

-visit www.ubeconline.com

-Check out the job openings and choose the one you desire.

-Click”apply”

-Fill the application form with your details.

-Cross-check the details for errors

-Then, Submit

-Scan and upload your credentials

You should note that you’re allowed to apply for only one job openings and you must not submit multiple application forms. Failure to do these will attract automatic disqualification



Shortlisted candidates

The UBEC shortlisted candidates list would be released shortly after the thorough application process. Qualified candidates would be invited for an aptitude test at a communicated date.

Candidates should check UBEC official page regularly for more update. Applicants will be subjected to a physical verification test during the course of the interview.

You must go to the interview centre early and also go along with the necessary documents. The screening process is very important for qualified candidates, so failure to attend can lead to automatic disqualification.

Also, it is advisable candidates don’t pay anyone for the application form and process because it is all FREE!.



Salary structure of UBEC

Whenever job seekers are about to apply for a job, they always want to know the salary of the organisation they want to apply into.

Well, The salary structure of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)is based on the job specification and position of employees.

During the reviews of past and present employees, it can be deduced that the average salary of UBEC employees is #150,000 per month. See the salaries of other employees below.

Quality Assurance Director- receives around #278,000 per month

Teaching professional receives around #21,000 per month.

The above salaries show that UBEC employees are paid very well. Well, let’s see the benefits you’ll enjoy if you work with UBEC.



Benefits of working with UBEC

All employees in UBEC are entitled to quite a lot of benefits which include early payment of salary, numerous training that will enhance your personal and intellectual abilities, good personnel and great environment. Also, you’ll be exposed to good network and cooperation.

Final thoughts

The Universal Basic Education Commission is a programme that is responsible for providing adequate formal and non-formal education for Nigeria citizens. Yearly, the agency recruits both graduates and non-graduates citizens that are interested in joining them.

The recruitment process is free and you don’t have to pay for it. At the same time, it is essential you go through the article above as it will enlighten you on how to apply for any position in UBEC, the salary structure of UBEC and the benefits you’ll get if you work with UBEC.

