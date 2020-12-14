Shell Recruitment 2021/2022 Application Form & Portal Registration

Shell Recruitment

Shell is an energy company and it is the oldest of all the oil company in Nigeria. It was founded in Nigeria 50 years ago for the main purpose of contributing to the nation’s energy and exploration with the production of petroleum.

Every year, Shell Nigeria recruits capable citizens to contribute to their roles and duties. The recruitment process is for both unemployed graduates and undergraduate to reduce the risk of unemployment in the country.

Roles of Shell

The exploration, manufacture and production of petroleum Shell helps to eliminate poverty in the lives of citizens by creating numerous opportunities It helps to reduce the flaring of natural gas Shell Nigeria helps to control pollution and environmental degradation It helps in the conservation of the environment

Mission

The Mission Of Shell Nigeria is to be the leading community of energy production in Nigeria through active commitment towards the nation’s sustainable development.

Vision

The vision of Shell Nigeria is to provide and make energy available to the citizens of the nation.

Shell Nigeria recruitment requirements 2021/2022

In order to be eligible for the recruitment process of Shell Nigeria, applicants must meet up with the following requirements

Must be a Nigerian

Must be within the age 18-35 years

Must be able to read and write the English Language fluently.

Must have either B.Sc/HND/ND certificate from any reputable institution.

Must have WAEC or SSCE certificate with at least 3 credits including English with two passes in other subjects.

Must have NCE/GCE Advanced Level with passes in 2 subjects at a sitting or 3 subjects at two sittings.

Must have knowledge of basic computer programs.

Furthermore, applicants must also be able to work with or without supervision, have good behaviour and be free of any crimes.



Shell Nigeria: See How to apply

Visit https://shell.com.ng/careers Select the position you’re vying for, scan and upload all your credentials. You should make sure all your details are filled correctly to avoid unnecessary stress. Also, make sure you apply for just one position as applying for more than one can lead to disqualification which won’t be good for you. It is important to know that the application process is free so don’t let anyone dupe you into paying any amount for getting a job at Shell Nigeria.

Shell Nigeria Shortlisted Candidates

The Shell Nigeria shortlisted candidates would be released shortly after the application process. Candidates should check the website https://shell.com.ng/careers for the list of the shortlisted candidates.

Qualified applicants would be invited for a pre-screening examination in the different centre around the nation.

It is important applicants show up for the examination because the absence of any candidates might lead to automatic disqualification. Also, make sure you go for the examination early and have all the necessary documents that might be needed. All these will save you from getting nervous and stressed out.



Salary Structure Of Shell Nigeria

It’s not surprising that job seekers want to know the salary structure of the company they want to apply for. Well, Shell is one of the highest paying companies in Nigeria.

So, it really pays its employees very well. The salaries depend on the position of the employees and the job specification. Here are the salaries of some employees in Shell Nigeria

Operations Manager receive #238,000 per month

Computer Engineers get #143,000 per month

Contractor planner receive #260,000 per month

Health nurse gets #285,000 in a month

Interns receive around #95,000 in a month

Listed above are the salaries some employees receive. From this, it can be deduced that employees are well paid and they get their salary without delay.

Also, the company offers its employees numerous benefits which makes the job easy and stress-free. Here are some of the benefits of working in Shell.



Benefits of working in Shell Nigeria

Employees in Shell Nigeria enjoy benefits like free medical and health care, free lunch and adequate equipment to carry out tasks efficiently.

Also, the company encourages its employees by organising different training to boost their personal development. In fact, employees enjoy the benefits of being included in a various decision that can improve the growth of the company.

Furthermore, there is teamwork and cooperation within the employees and they get to interact with other people from different cultures. The company also allows its employees to build a strong connection with each other.

Now, it is seen that working for Shell will expose you to personal development and great life-changing situations.

Final Thoughts

Shell Nigeria is the oldest of all the petroleum corporation in the nation. Recruiting citizens every year is its own way of contributing to the development of the country other than its basic roles.

The recruitment process is not difficult but it is necessary applicants take note of the instructions given above. Adhering to them and using the tips will help you have a stress free recruitment process.

