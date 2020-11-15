Nigerian Civil Defence Recruitment 2021/2022 NSCDC Application Guide, Form , NSCDC Portal | www.nscdc.gov.ng|Now open for application – apply from zumi.ng

NSCDC Recruitment.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps has announced the registration for its 2021/2022 Recruitment Process.

They are hereby calling all interested candidates to apply for any position available. The recruitment process might not even last up to a month. This is what the NSCDC has revealed to the entire public.

Also, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps revealed that the application process for this year will take place online.

That is, all candidates will be able to tender their applications only via the recruitment portal. After the application deadline which will be some weeks after the opening of the portal, the NSCDC will conduct a Physical screening for all shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who prove to be qualified for the recruitment space by passing the screening might be considered for immediate employment. However, a candidate might pass the screening and still not be employed.

This could happen if the number of applicants needed have been reached before it gets to your turn. This selection is strictly based on your qualifications and credentials.

So, cutting the long story short. If you have intentions and want to apply for the NSCDC 2021/2022 Recruitment,, then you should read this article to the end.

It will disclose every information you need for a smooth and acceptable registration process.

About the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

Just like the name, the NSCDC stands for the citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They make sure that all the citizens of Nigeria have their rights protected at whatsoever period.

Even at times when the government makes rules that are not in the favour of the citizens, the Civil Defense stands for us.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps have lots of departments to ensure the smooth running of the body.

These departments have their own specific and individual roles to play in the country. And it is compulsory to replace those who retire from the departments.

So, for every recruitment year, the NSCDC recruits candidates into all its departments but conducts the screening process generally. Upon recruitment, the NSCDC then enrol the successful candidates for training and enrolment into their different departments.

Want to know what these departments are? I’ll reveal it to you here.

When will the 2021/2022 NSCDC Recruitment form be out?

Unfortunately, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps 2021/2022 Recruitment Form has not been released. However, the recruitment process usually take place around the ending of every year so we should expect the form out any moment from now.

We know you can't keep coming here to check everyday, so we have made it easier for you. What are you waiting for?

When is the 2021/2022 NSCDC Screening date?

As long as the Recruitment Application date and deadline have not been announced, then it is still impossible to know for now. When the form comes out, the Recruitment body will let us know when the Physical Screening will take place.

Also, we will know where the screening will hold at our various states of residence. This will only be known when the screening date and time is announced.

What are the document needed for the 2021/2022 NSCDC Screening?

We know the 2021/2022 NSCDC Form has not been released but it is important to know what will be required at the screening venue. This will help you get them down ahead of time. The documents that will be needed for the screening include;

Your Original credentials

Your application summary or form

Your Medical Certificate from an accredited Government hospital

2 recent passport photographs

If the NSCDC adds or removed any from the documents listed above, we promise to notify you immediately to avoid any inconvenience.

Requirements for the 2021/2022 NSCDC Recruitment.

Applicant must be a Nigerian citizen by birth

Applicant must possess a National ID Card to prove the previous requirement

Applicants must be medically fit/stable and must possess certificates of medical fitness from any accredited Government Hospital in the country.

Applicants must be at least 18 years and at most 30 years of age

Applicant must not belong to any secret society or cult group

Applicants must not be on hard drugs/substance

Applicant must not be an ex-convict

Male applicants must not be less than 1.65m tall, while female Applicants must not be less than 1.60m tall

Applicants are to know that Computer Literacy will be an added advantage

How to apply for the 2021/2022 NSCDC Recruitment?

Registration is very simple and easy. In fact, the whole process takes place online. You do not need to step out of your house. Once you have a phone, which is connected to the internet, then you are good to go. To apply for the 2021/2022 NSCDC Recruitment, follow this procedure;

Visit the NSCDC Application Portal here https://www.nscdc.gov.ng

Register with a valid email email address and password

Go to your profile and fill all necessary information or details

Begin your registration and ensure you register with the correct details.

Go over the details once again before you submit it. Some of the these information cannot be corrected later.

Important Notice to all Applicants.

If you are interested in the 2021/2022 NSCDC Recruitment process, then you should go through this. It is a special message from the Recruiting body itself(NSCDC).

The 2021/2022 NSCDC Application Form is free. Do not pay your money to anyone who says it has a price. The application is 100% free.

Also, the application process is very transparent. For this reason, you should not give money to anyone who promises you a job space at the NSCDC. He/she will just run with your hard-earned money.

If any Applicant is caught with fake or forged details/documents, he/she will be disqualified from the Recruitment immediately and legal action will taken against such person. So do not engage in this.

Finally, all interested Applicants who do not meet the requirements listed earlier in this article should not bother apply else their application will be considered invalid.

