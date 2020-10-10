Npower Batch C Login Portal – npower.fmhds.gov.ng 2021 |npower.gov.ng | NPVN Dashboard www.npower.fmhds.gov.ng login portal-more information here – zumi.ng

Npower Batch C Login Portal – npower.fmhds.gov.ng |npower.gov.ng | NPVN Dashboard

www.npower.fmhds.gov.ng login portal

After successfully registering at the Npower recruitment portal at npower.fmhds.gov.ng, it is necessary to login from time to time so as to check necessary information and update from Npower team.

This article is all about how to login to your portal using your password and email address.

Npower Login Portal – npower.fmhds.gov.ng

NPVN means N-Power Volunteers Network. This is a programme that comes with various opportunity for Nigerians to be empowered under its various programmes.

The Federal Government of Nigeria aim to reduce the suffering of Nigerians by providing them with various social empowerment scheme that will not only help the unemployed but also equip them with vocational training.

Divers opportunities abound in this programme which are limitless, participants will in no doubt gain requisite knowledge that will help them become stable income earners and also grow their businesses to become employer of labour.

Npower Batch C Login Portal – www.npower.gov.ng | NPVN Dashboard

To successfully register for Npower programme, you must first create a profile account, this will enable track your progress all through the selection process.

Successful applicant are required to update their profile with their personal information such as Bank accounts number, names, address etc.

At each point in time it’s very necessary to log into your profile account. At times you might be ask to update your information such as BVN, account number etc. Failure to do this might delay payment of monthly stipend.

Reading this article will give you a detailed guide on how to log in to your N-Power Volunteers Network profile dashboard , update your bank account and other information as requested by Npower team.

NPVN Dashboard Login Portal – www.npvn.npower.gov.ng 2021/2022

Trying to login to NPVN Dashboard? It’s very simple and here is the step to get in.

Note that the old url has changed and a new one has been introduced by the minister of humanitarian affairs. The new url is https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/login.

While the old portal is npvn.npower.gov.ng/My Profile.

Now the question on the mind of beneficiaries of the programme is “how do I login to update my account?”

Here is the login url https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/login . Click on it and input your password and username or email address which you used to sign up for the programme.

NPower website has a user friendly interface that allows you access it with a wide range of devices. You can acesss it with your phone gadget, computer as far as you are connected to the Internet.

Npower Login Portal

The previous login portal was www.npower.gov.ng but was later dump for a new portal powered by the humanitarian ministry.

The new portal is https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/login. Remember that the only information you need to login with are your password and email address.

Steps to Login to npvn.npower.gov.ng/My-Profile

Here comes the step on how to login to your Npower account.

Before you login ensure that you are registered on the platform, only after that will you be allowed to login.

The valid url to access your profile are

npvn.npower.gov.ng/Login or https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/login

or Click on the link

When the login page loads , you are type in your phone number or email, as requested.

Click on signing and wait for the system to redirect you to the profile npvn.npower.gov.ng/My Profile

How to Update Your N-power Account

METHOD 1.

Npower will always ask you to perform one function or the other on your profile. So anytime they ask you to update your account here is the easiest way to accomplish that.

On your PC or smart phone Log to http://npvn.npower.gov.ng/ or preferanly here https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/login

Login with the following:

Username : your personal phone number

Username : your personal phone number
Password : your password used to login

As far as your details are correct you will be able to access your profile and at same time redirected to your profile account.

Note : updating your bank account number click on Set up your bank account

: updating your bank account number click on Set up your bank account Choose the bank you operate with in the drop down list, input your account number in the space for it. Wait for the system to update Your BVN.

Click on update account. That’s all.

Hope this is very clear?.

METHOD 2.

www.npvn.npower.gov.ng is npvn portal

From my end when I log in , I usually find the following details and I believe you should also see the same on the left side of your screen:

App Main Navigation

Home

Prepare

Announcements

My Profile

Change Password

About NPVN

Get Help

You should click on “my profile” and you will be given two options on the menu which are :

Personal Information Bank Information

Move down with your mouse little and click on Bank Information section. Now edit the bank information by clicking on edit

Choose the bank you operate with, input your account number in the space for it. Your BVN will come up automatically.

Click on update account.

