NIA Recruitment 2021/2022 – National Intelligence Agency jobs portal | www.nia.gov.ng|job with maximum security is here

NIA RECRUITMENT

National Intelligence Agency (NIA) was introduced in 1986 and has been in existence since then. It is a government-owned agency responsible for organizing foreign Intelligence and any activities that might serve as a threat to the nation.

It is in charge of protecting the nation’s security against breaches. Every year, NIA recruits both unemployed graduates and nongraduate to reduce the problem of unemployment and contribute to the progress of the country.



Functions of The National Intelligence Agency

NIA is in charge of maintaining domestic intelligence NIA identify and take action on any security threat on the nation. NIA is responsible for taking care of any external threat to Nigeria. NIA is in charge of maintaining the national interest and security.

Requirements for applying into NIA 2021/2022

To apply for the NIA recruitment process, the applicant must meet up with the following requirements

Must be a Nigerian either by birth or descent

Must be within the age 18-35 years

Must have a valid ID/voter’s card/National ID/International passport/Driver’s license.

Must be of good behaviour and not a member of any cult

The knowledge of a foreign language will be an advantage.

Must be physically and mentally fit for service

Must not be a convict of any crime

Furthermore, candidates interested in NIA must have one or all of the following qualifications; WAEC/SSCE Certificate with not less than three credits including English language and two passes in other subjects, NECO/GCE certificate with passes in not less than four subjects at one sitting and 5 passes in two sittings, B.Sc/HND/NCE/ND certificate from any reputable institution.

Also, male candidates must have a height measurement of not less than 1.7m and an expanded chest measurement of 0.87m and above, and female candidates must have a height measurement of not less than 1.64m.



How to apply for NIA Recruitment 2021

Visit www.nia.gov.ng Navigate the site and check for openings in the agency Choose the job position you want and click “apply” Fill the application form with your details. Cross-check the details and submit. Then, submit and upload your credentials It is important you know that you’re permitted to apply for only one position as multiples can lead to disqualification. Also, you must not submit more than one application form, so be careful when applying.

The application form of the NIA Recruitment process is free, so don’t let anyone deceive you into paying for it.



Shortlisted candidates

Shortly after the application process, NIA shortlisted candidates would be released on the website. Qualified candidates would be invited for an aptitude test and interview at a stipulated date.

Candidates should go to the screening centre early and hold all necessary documents to avoid unnecessary stress and confusion.

It is advisable you don’t show nervousness during the interview and you do a deep research of the organisation before going for the interview. This will enable you to answer all the questions without any problem.

NIA SALARY STRUCTURE

Most times, job seekers are always curious about the salary structure of any organisation they wish to work for. Well, The National Intelligence Agency is a paramilitary agency, so the salary structure is based on CONPASS. This means that the salary is based on ranks and levels of the employees. There are many levels in the agency; See some of the levels below

The upper-level consist of the Intelligence officer and the Administrative staff

The lower level consists of the intelligence agent and the technical intelligence agency.

However, the average salary of employees in NIA is around #160,000- #165,000 per month after tax deduction. Like most federal government agencies, in Nigeria, working with the National Intelligence Agency will expose you quite a lot of benefits. Check out the benefits below.

Benefits of working for NIA

The National Intelligence Agency employees are entitled to numerous benefits which include bursary opportunities, public holidays, great and early payment of salary.

Also, NIA employees get extra allowances after the basic salary, pensions and gratitude from the federal government. Employees are subjected to hat will enhance their personal and leadership skills, teamwork and cooperation.

From the benefits above, it can be deduced that working for NIA will not only increase your income but also contribute to your personal and intellectual development.

Final Thoughts.

The National Intelligence Agency is a federal agency responsible for keeping the nation safe and to eliminate any foreign or domestic threat to the country. Yearly, NIA recruits Nigerian graduates and undergraduate in order to reduce the rate of unemployment in the nation.

The recruitment process is free, simple and straightforward, candidates just have to follow the instructions and guidelines to avoid disqualification.

The above article contains all you need to know about NIA, how to apply for the recruitment process, the salary structure and the benefits you’ll be entitled to if you get to work with NIA.

