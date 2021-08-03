IMSU Post UTME / Direct Entry Form 2021/2022 imsu.edu.ng/portal/ cut off mark, requirement -Imo state University

The 2021/2022 POST-UTME/Direct Entry candidates have been invited by the management of Imo state University to come turn up and pick this year’s admission / post UTME screening forms.

The 2021/2022 academic session is already here!!! Do you want to apply for Imo state university (IMSU) Post UTME Screening or you are just an aspirant?

Please be inform that the institution has brought out modalities for this year’s admission procedure.

In this article we shall be taking about Imo State University admission requirements, post UTME screening date and how to apply below.

The Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri admission screening exercise application form for both UTME and Direct Entry candidates for the 2020/2021 academic session has been concluded

The registration of candidates for IMSU POST UTME screening exercise commence shortly

Candidates Eligible for IMSU Post UTME/DE

Remember that Imo state university admission process favours Candidates who choose the institution as their First choice

Another requirement is that applicant should score 180 in JAMB.

IF you did not choose IMSU as your first choice, you can do your self a favour by getting your preferred choice changes to IMSU via JAMB change of Institution.

It’s very important to have up to 5 credit pass in your O’ level results although this could be gotten from two sittings.

Are you yet to get your results? Well you can apply with your awaiting results but only have to present it before admission is given.

How to Apply for IMSU Post UTME Form

1) if you belong to the category of candidates that scored 180 in the just concluded JAMB Exam you can purchase your POST-UTME/DIRECT ENTRY at the Imo State University ICT Center. Another place you can check is the Imo State University Microfinance Bank. 2) Did you make any mistake while applying for the Imo state university post POST-UTME/DIRECT Entry?remember that you can Always correct those mistakes when the Validation portal is open. Here is the link https://www.imsu.edu.ng/Validation ..

NB: remember that the set of Instruction on number two(2) above are for only those who in one way or the other made mistakes and have been unable to correct it…

https://imsu.edu.ng/portal/

NOTE:

A valid email address and phone number is necessary for a successful registration

The Imo State University post UTME screening form’s registration must be completed online, you are to adhere to the closing date

Please note that Any wrong information entered during registration could disqualify you from being given admission.

We shall make known to you when the portal is open for online registration.

If you run into any problem there is always an email address to send your request to : Send an email to: [email protected]

About IMSU

IMO State university also know as IMSU was established in 1981. It was established through Law No. 4 which was passed by the then Imo State House of Assembly, Owerri.

Although there has been lot of amendments that has been done as the nation it selves has witnessed so many changes from military to democratic style of leadership.

Just like for an example, there was an amendment done by Edict 27 in 1985. The proceeding year there was another changes. Not done yet around 1992 there was a law passed that allow the school to be relocated.

Let’s not forget that the reason imo state university was established was due to the fact that there were absence of any university in the state, be it federal or private as at the time the institution was established.

And it is an established fact that Imo state is blessed with students who are of higher intellect but are unable to secure admission in institutions in other states. Let’s not forget that education is just like an industry in imo where every family and kindred has at least one graduate.

The founder of imo state University remains Chief Sam Mbakwe, he saw the need to establish the institution to meet the educational needs of the state. Before the establishment, he had to sort the support and approval of the state Government.

The Government of Imo State under Chief Sam Mbakwe sought for and obtained the approval of the Federal Government for the establishment of Imo State University as a Liberal Studies tertiary institution in the State.

The institution was designed in such a way to create a balanced in all the senatorial district like for instance a campus (College of Business and Legal Studies) was designed to be cited in Aba.

Okigwe Senatorial Zone House the main campus while the.

