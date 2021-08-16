FUTA Post Utme Screening Form 2021/2022 futa.edu.ng|starting and closing Date

Congratulations on your outstanding JAMB/UTME result!

We are glad to inform you that you are a step closer to achieving your dreams of being offered admission into the Federal University Of Technology Akure (FUTA).

However, there is still one more hurdle to cross— the Post UTME Screening.

It remains the only thing that could hinder you from gaining admission this year, so you are advised to fully prepare for the exercise just as you did for JAMB.

We’ve been with you since the start of the UTME Registration processes ; we aren’t backing out at the crucial stage.

So, we are more than ready to unveil everything you should know about FUTA, its post-utme screening requirements, post utme cut-off mark, and other important FUTA admission details.

FUTA Post Utme Screening Requirements

You must make the tertiary institution your first choice during UTME registration.

Your JAMB/UTME score mustn’t be less than 180 to stand a chance of being awarded your desired course.

Your 0′ level result must include at least five credits in relevant subjects including mathematics, English and other science subjects.

WAEC, NECO, NABTEB are all accepted. However, it must be obtained at two sittings (AT MOST)

How To Apply For FUTA Post Utme

You should apply for FUTA post utme screening if you possess all the criteria listed above. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for utme post:

Visit the school’s official website at https://futa.edu.ng

Click on the Admission link to begin

Click on the Post-UTME link. Provide your login details such as your username (JAMB NUMBER) and password (surname).

Generate the invoice to continue: Print out the invoice, and pay in any commercial bank across the country. Alternatively, you can pay via an online method to save time and energy.

Once the payment is confirmed, go back to the portal and login into your account.

Ensure you upload your recent passport photograph when filling the form with all up-to-date data. Crosscheck all the data and be sure there are no errors before you click the “submit.” button.

Endeavor to print out the Post-UTME Examination Pass as it serves as payment evidence during the screening.

FUTA post utme cut off mark

FUTA post utme cut off mark is 180, although, each department has its unique required mark. Meanwhile, you must know that both UTME and post-utme scores have a role to play at the end of it all.

Hence, you should be conversant with how to calculate final cut-off mark to know your fate as soon as the post utme results are released.

FUTA departmental cut off mark

FUTA has over 30 departments scattered across each faculty/school. The list below consists of each department and its respective cut-off mark:

School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology

Agricultural Extension & Communication Technology (47.5)

Agricultural & Resource Economics 47.5)

Animal Production & Health (55.37)

Crop, Soil & Pest Management (47.5)

Fisheries & Aquaculture Technology (47.5)

Ecotourism & Wildlife Management (47.5)

Forestry & Wood Technology (47.5)

Food Science & Technology (58.12)

School of Engineering & Engineering Technology

Agricultural Engineering (55.12)

Civil Engineering (71.87)

Electrical & Electronics Engineering (74.37)

Mechanical Engineering (54.75)

Metallurgical & Materials Engineering (54.87)

Mining Engineering (54.87)

School of Earth & Mineral Sciences

Applied Geophysics (47.5)

Applied Geology (47.5)

Meteorology (47.5)

Marine Science & Technology (47.5)

Remote Sensing & Geosciences Information Systems. (47.5)

School of Environmental Technology

Architecture (72.87)

Estate Management (47.5)

Industrial Design (53.25)

Quantity Surveying (57)

Urban & Regional Planning (52.87)

School of Management Technology

Project Management Technology

Transport Management Technology

Library Management Technology

Entrepreneurship Management Technology.

* School of Sciences

Biochemistry (63.37)

Biology (47.5)

Chemistry (47.5)

Computer Science (49.0)

Mathematical Sciences (59)

Microbiology (63)

Physics (47.5)

Statistics (47.5)

How To Calculate Post Utme cut-off Mark

The simple way to calculate your post utme cut-off mark involves adding your JAMB score and your post utme score.Then, half the overall result.

For instance, your JAMB/UTME result is 244, while your post-utme result is 40. Add both scores i.e. 244 + 40 = 288. Divide it by 2 i.e. 288 ÷ 2 = 144.

Meanwhile, you won’t be offered admission if your final score is below 180. This is why you are advised to keep studying for the upcoming FUTA post utme screening.

Things To Know About FUTA

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) is one of the top-ranked universities in Nigeria judging by its state-of-the-art facilities, previous and present alumni.

Founded in 1981 Akure, Ondo State, FUTA currently boasts of six different schools including Sciences, Management Technology, Earth & Mineral Sciences, Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Environmental Technology, and Engineering & Engineering Technology.

With more than thirty academic departments, the institution provides a quality environment for students with the burning desire for academic excellence in their respective fields of study.

FUTA has been on the right track in its mission to promote technological advancement in Nigeria by creating an atmosphere that aids learning, research, and development of technology-based products.

Interestingly, gaining admission into the university isn’t difficult as long as you meet all the required FUTA post utme screening requirements, and post-cut off mark.

Conclusion

While you wait for the school to commence the sale of the post-utme form, we advise you to start preparing for the screening by treating FUTA post UTME past questions.

This will brighten your chances of getting a great result enough to get you the admission you desire. Feel free to contact us if you have questions about the forthcoming FUTA post utme screening.

Welcome to zumi.ng ;

Felix I write for zumi.ng, I am a University graduate, and holds a degree in Mass communication from Abia state University.