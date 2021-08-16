FUNAAB post utme screening form 2021/2022 admission.unaab.edu.ng/

FUNAAB post utme screening has been concluded, which means the FUNAAB post utme form should be available right away.

However, you should be conversant with the school’s admission rules and regulations before purchasing the form so you won’t harm your chances of being admitted to the tertiary institution.

Luckily, we have provided all you need for a successful FUNAAB post utme registration so pay maximum attention while you go through this article.

FUNAAB Post Utme Screening Requirements

All FUNAAB post utme candidates must meet the following terms and conditions:

Your 0′ level result must include at least five credits in relevant subjects including mathematics, agricultural science, and English. WAEC, NECO, NABTEB are all accepted. However, it must be obtained at two sittings (AT MOST) FUNAAB must be your First Choice tertiary institution. You must score a minimum of 180 or 200 in this year’s UTME exam, depending on your preferred program. Some courses like Agricultural Administration, Agricultural Economics and Farm Management, Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, Animal Nutrition, Animal Physiology permit 180.

Others like Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, and Microbiology require at least 200. The full list of FUNAAB departments and their required JAMB cut-off mark is revealed later in this write-up.

Your original JAMB result slip Authentic Secondary school testimonial. Endeavor to provide at least five recent passport photographs.

FUNAAB post utme cut off mark

You must reach the general 180 cut-off mark to brighten your chances of being offered an admission by FUNAAB. Meanwhile, some courses require nothing less than 230 or more.

In the same vein, you are advised to have a good score in the post utme screening exercise to improve your overall result.

Target at least 70% of the overall grade, especially if you’re going for highly competitive courses like nursing, biochemistry, and others.

FUNAAB Departmental Cut Off Mark

All the departments below require at least 180 jamb score from all admission seekers.

Agricultural Economics and Farm Management

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Animal Nutrition

Animal Physiology

Animal Production and Health

Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

Animal Breeding and Genetics

Agricultural Administration

Crop Protection

Environmental Management and

Toxicology

Forestry and Wildlife

Management

Horticulture

Pasture and Range Management

Plant Breeding and Seed Technology

Plant Physiology and Crop Production

Soil Science and Land Management

Water Resources Management and Agro-meteorology

The following programs require at least 200 marks:

Biochemistry

Biological Sciences

Chemistry

Microbiology

Computer Science

Mathematics

Statistics

Physics

Food Science and Technology

Home Science and Management

Hospitality and Tourism

Nutrition and Dietetics

Agricultural Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Veterinary Medicine

How To Apply To FUNAAB Post Utme Screening Excise

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to register for this year’s FUNAAB post utme screening

Visit the FUNAAB post utme registration portal after getting all the required documents and qualifications.

after getting all the required documents and qualifications. Click on the “Apply for Admission” link to continue.

Provide your JAMB UTME/ Direct Entry (DE) Registration Number in the appropriate box to generate your application invoice.

Pay a non-refundable ₦2,000.00 to print out the application invoice which contains your reference number and other crucial details.

Pay all the fees prescribed in the invoice at any Nigerian bank that supports REMITA payment. Alternatively, you can make an online payment via your debit card or internet banking. All you need is the REMITA reference number and good internet service.

Having completed the payment stage, refer back to the FUNAAB Admission Portal. Complete the remaining steps by filling an e-application form with accurate details such as Bio-data, O’level results, OND/HND/NCE/A-Level and a recent passport, etc.

Complete the remaining steps by filling an e-application form with accurate details such as Bio-data, O’level results, OND/HND/NCE/A-Level and a recent passport, etc. Preview all the provided details and rectify any error or misspelled word before proceeding to the next stage. You should know that correction of misspelled data attracts a THOUSAND naira while wrong bio-data and 0-level result mean automatic disqualification.

Click on the submit link, and print out the application form showing on the screen. Ensure your passport is clear and visible before printing to avoid any issue in the future.

Things to know about FUNAAB

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, popularly known as FUNAAB, was established on the first of January 1988 in Ogun State.

The university was created by the Federal Government of Nigeria as part of its desire to improve youth’s participation in agricultural practices.

Having separated four federal universities of technology, the government converted two to agriculture universities.

This gave birth to FUNAAB and the University of Agriculture, Makurdi. The federal government controls the overall affairs of the university in terms of lecturer’s wages and provision of academic materials.

Talking of service delivery, the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta is regarded as one of the best agric-based tertiary institutions in the country.

There are 38 courses offered in FUNAAB including, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Crop Production, Crop Protection, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Forestry And Wildlife Management, etc.

Conclusion

The FUNAAB post utme registration portal isn’t accessible at the time of publication.

We promise to update this post once the portal is opened to all candidates. Nonetheless, don’t stop preparing for the screening exercise. Get recent FUNAAB post utme past questions and solve them accordingly.

